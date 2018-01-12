Timberwolves & Lynx to Host Black History Month Essay Contest for Students

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx are teaming up for their annual Black History Month essay contest.

The contest is open to Minnesota students from sixth through 12th grade to submit an essay on a leader in American black history that inspires them to be a leader today. A panel of Timberwolves & Lynx employees will review the submissions to narrow it down to the top three essays in each of the two divisions, middle school (6th-8th grades) and high school (9th-12th grades). Those students who advance to the final round will be asked to create a video submission to be evaluated by Rebekkah Brunson and Jamal Crawford, who will choose one grand prize winner and two runners-up in each division.

“I think it’s the perfect time to reflect about Black History Month and celebrate all of the leaders in the African American community past, present and future that have made and continue to make an impact in communities across the country,” said Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford. “This essay contest gives young people in Minnesota the opportunity to express what this topic means to them and I look forward to hearing who inspires them.”

The grand prize winner from each division will receive four lower-level tickets to the Timberwolves game on Saturday, February 24, a pregame bench sit and an on-court recognition. They will also receive Lynx tickets for their entire class to attend a 2018 game and meet Brunson postgame. Second and third place winners in each division will receive four tickets to the February 24 game and a Timberwolves and Lynx gift bag with signed Brunson and Crawford photos.

“Black History Month and this contest gives young people the platform to talk about who inspires them and how they have affected their lives,” said Rebekkah Brunson. “I’m excited to see how kids in Minnesota remember and highlight black trailblazers, because we do not want to forget what past African American leaders have done and continue to do in our communities.”

Submissions are currently being accepted and the contest will run through February 2. Essays should be between 500-750 words and be submitted as an attachment to fastbreakfoundation@timberwolves.com and include the entrants first and last name, school, grade, teacher, guardian contact information and mailing address. Contest is open to all middle and high school students. For more information, visit http://www.nba.com/timberwolves/blackhistorymonth or http://lynx.wnba.com/lynx-in-the-community/blackhistorymonth/