Timberwolves to Host Draft Parties Around Twin Cities

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will host Draft parties for fans to celebrate and watch the NBA Draft coverage at locations around the Twin Cities on Thursday, June 22.

In addition to watching the live Draft coverage, the evening will include food and beverage specials, branded giveaways, and an enter-to-win contest for Draft caps and autographed merchandise.

Locations are listed below. All Draft parties will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Draft begins at 6 p.m.

Minneapolis: Kieran’s Irish Pub

St. Paul: The Liffey

St. Louis Park: Bunny’s Bar and Grill

Eden Prairie: Champps Eden Prairie

Fans can RSVP for a Draft party at www.timberwolves.com/draftparty.

