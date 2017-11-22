Timberwolves Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their upcoming single-game ticket sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With the Timberwolves average attendance up 23% from last year, these deals provide fans a chance to secure the best seats currently available to many of the team’s upcoming home games for the 2017-18 season.

The team will offer a series of discounts on Black Friday throughout the morning on select single-game tickets. From 6-7 a.m., there will be a 30% discount, followed by a 20% discount from 7-9 a.m. and finally a 15% discount from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/blackfriday. The games available for purchase include:

January 1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

January 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

January 12 vs. New York Knicks

January 14 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

February 11 vs. Sacramento Kings

March 20 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

March 26 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

March 28 vs. Atlanta Hawks

April 9 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

April 11 vs. Denver Nuggets

The team will offer a 20% discount on select December games for Cyber Monday. One game available for purchase with this deal is the December 16 matchup against the Phoenix Suns, which will be the team’s first time wearing the new Statement uniform. All fans in attendance that night will also receive a free Aurora green t-shirt. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/cybermonday. The games available for purchase include:

December 10 vs. Dallas Mavericks

December 12 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

December 14 vs. Sacramento Kings

December 16 vs. Phoenix Suns

December 18 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The team is also offering their previously announced five-game Holiday Pack, which includes the following games: January 1vs. Los Angeles Lakers, January 8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, January 20 vs. Toronto Raptors, February 13 vs. Houston Rockets and February 24 vs. Chicago Bulls. Fans who take advantage of this offer will also receive a complimentary Timberwolves hat from New Era, a 15% off voucher good for redemption at the Timberwolves Team Store and priority access to secure postseason tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Holiday Packs are available at www.timberwolves.com/holiday .