Timberwolves Assign Justin Patton to NBA G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they have assigned center Justin Patton to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Patton has yet to play a game with Minnesota this season after undergoing off-season surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The Wolves acquired the draft rights to Patton (selected 16th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft), along with Jimmy Butler, on June 22, 2017 from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights to Lauri Markkanen, the 7th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Patton, 6-11, played in 35 contests over one season at Creighton, averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game en route to earning Big East Freshman of the Year honors. Patton, 20, led the Big East and ranked second nationally with a field goal percentage of 67.6%, which stands as the highest field goal percentage of any freshman from a major conference in NCAA history. The Omaha native also shot 53.3% from the three-point during his line season as a Bluejay. Patton sat out the 2015-16 season as a redshirt.