Timberwolves Acquire 2018 First-Round Draft Pick from Utah in Exchange for Guard Ricky Rubio

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has acquired a 2018 first-round draft pick (originally belonging to the Oklahoma City Thunder) from the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Ricky Rubio.

“We’d like to thank Ricky for his time in Minnesota over the course of the last six-plus years,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. “Ricky has been a consummate professional over my time in Minnesota and has done tremendous things in the community. We appreciate all he’s done for the organization and wish him the best of luck in Utah.”

Rubio, originally drafted by the Wolves with the fifth overall selection in the 2009 NBA Draft, played in 353 games over six seasons with Minnesota averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.