Timberwolves 2018 All-Star Primer

It’s a big weekend for the Timberwolves.

They don’t have any games that will affect the standings, but they do have two All-Stars for the first time since 2003-04 with Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Our digital crew will be in Los Angeles creating #content throughout the weekend.

Here’s a quick rundown on what you can expect from each day. A million things will change over the weekend because All-Star Weekend is crazy and that’s how it works.

But a rough outline because we love you so much.

Friday

Both players will take part in community events. Towns’ will be mid-morning while Butler’s will be mid-afternoon.

Per the NBA’s release:

In partnership with Baby2Baby, members of the NBA family will package donations for children and families while others will build a playground with KaBOOM! at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Compton. Additional volunteers will visit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to assemble food kits to be distributed to seniors in need.

You can expect a gallery, video and a story from us.

It sounds like there will be some opportunities for us to cover a few other events that day. Stay tuned.

You can watch the All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT, and the Mountain Dew Rising Stars game on TNT at 8 p.m. CT.

Saturday

The big thing here is the All-Star Team Stephen media availability from 3:15-4 p.m. CT. Towns and Butler are both on Team Stephen, so that makes things a bit easier on the coverage end of things.

We will have interviews from our guys, other players and media members. Look out for that. You can actually watch that with coverage starting at 1 p.m. CT on NBA TV.

Adam Silver will have his media availability at 6 p.m. CT on NBA TV.

To watch All-Star Saturday Night, which is always awesome, tune the dial to TNT at 7 p.m. CT.

Sunday

And the big day for Towns and Butler.

For Towns, it’s his first All-Star Game. For Butler, it’s his fourth straight.

It will be Team Stephen vs. Team LeBron in the NBA’s new All-Star format.

The 67th All-Star Game will air on TNT with tipoff set for 7 p.m. CT. We will have plenty of in-game coverage, along with postgame interviews with the two players.