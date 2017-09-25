Timberwolves 2017-18 Single-Game Tickets On Sale Wednesday, September 27

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season will go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets at //timberwolves.com/tickets or by phone at 612-673-1234.

Purchasing tickets online will give fans a first look at the new Timberwolves court design that will be on display at Target Center this season. Once seats have been selected online at //timberwolves.com/tickets, buyers will be able to see their view of the court from that location before purchasing.



The team also announced their single-game promotions for the upcoming season that include exclusive offers and deals for ticket buyers.



College Night presented by U.S. Bank

For select weeknight games throughout the 2017-18 season, college students can purchase an upper level game ticket for just $10 with a valid college ID on game day, or a valid .edu email address for advance online purchases. To purchase, visit //timberwolves.com/collegenight.

Friends & Family 4-Pack

This package is available on select Sunday games and includes four discounted upper level tickets and a post-game free throw on the court for each ticket holder. To purchase, visit //timberwolves.com/family.



The Timberwolves Home Opener is on Friday, October 20 against the Utah Jazz. The contest will mark the first public event at the newly remodeled Target Center. The game will be a white-out and every fan in attendance will receive a white t-shirt.



On Saturday, December 6, the Timberwolves will wear their new Aurora Green Statement uniforms for the first time, and for every Saturday home game thereafter. The Statement uniform was recently unveiled by Nike at an event in Los Angeles.



Minnesota will enjoy two five-game homestands this season, with the second of the two featuring visits from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 8 and Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 10, and a four-game homestand from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28 over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The team will also welcome the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for their lone regular-season visit to Target Center on Sunday, March 11.



Other notable matchups include a visit from the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, February 1 and from the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, February 24. The team will also play a New Year’s Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers.



The 2017-18 season will be the first season played in the newly renovated Target Center, complete with new premium spaces, seating and concourse improvements.