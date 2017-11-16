Three Observations | M-V-Bjelica

The Wolves beat the Spurs 98-86 at the Target Center on Wednesday night. It was the team’s second-straight win and moves the Wolves to 9-5 overall, good for third in the West.

Here are three quick observations.

Be Like Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica has been at his best this season and he continued that Wednesday night. The Sultan of Serbia finished with a bench-high 11 points, while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line. He also added four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

In his third NBA season, it appears as if Bjelica is finally comfortable. He’s shooting a (say whhhaaat!) 52.9 percent from the 3-point line in 14 games, and per 36 minutes, he’s averaging 17.2 points, up five from last season.

“It’s a great feeling winning, especially when we haven’t beat them in 12 times,” Bjelica said after the game. “It’s good. It’s a great feeling to beat one of the best teams in the league, especially at home. We just have to keep trying to win every game.”

If Bjelica keeps playing the way he’s playing, the Wolves should be in most games. He’s the X-factor among Minnesota’s second unit.

In The Top Three

With the win, the Wolves leapfrogged the Spurs in the standings to jump to No. 3. That’s kind of wild to think it doesn’t feel like the Wolves have hit their stride yet.

The Wolves are 1.5 games back from the Rockets for second place and two back from Golden State at first.

Sure, maybe it’s early to look at the standings. But the fact that we can after 14 games and see the Wolves in the top three is a pretty freaking cool thing.

Happy Birthday, KAT

It was the 22nd birthday of Sir Karl-Anthony Towns.

And while Andrew Wiggins only gave him a high-five, Towns gave himself 26 points and 16 rebounds, marking his 11th double-double of the season.

Fun facts: Towns is averaging 21.5 points per game despite three less shot attempts per game compared to last season and three less minutes. He’s shooting a career-high 54.5 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep.

Crazy thought. Towns could be a senior at Kentucky right now. Instead he’s busy being one of the best centers in the NBA.