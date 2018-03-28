Thibodeau Gives Jimmy Butler Injury Update

Minnesota All-Star wing Jimmy Butler has been out since Feb. 23 after suffering a meniscal injury to his right knee in a game against the Houston Rockets.

He underwent surgery two days later and there has been no timeline on Butler’s return, but he’s been progressing.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said on Tuesday that the next step for Butler will be to be cleared for contact.

“He’s doing a good job with (his rehab),” Thibodeau said. “Those are his games right now. He’s going twice a day. He’s doing all the things they’re asking him to do. He’s putting everything he has into it.”

While the Timberwolves miss their two-way star, Thibodeau pointed out that this is bigger than just this season for Butler. It’s about his career and also the future of the team.

“It’s when he’s ready. Once he’s cleared by the doctors for contact, there’s another step after that. Again, as I told him, this is big picture. When you’re ready to go, then we’ll go,” Thibodeau said.

We’ll continue to update you as best we can regarding Butler’s rehab and possible return.