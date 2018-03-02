Tom Thibodeau Has Just A Few Expectations For Karl-Anthony Towns, But Who's Counting?

Karl-Anthony Towns is very good at basketball.

We know this because Towns made the All-Star team in his third season, leads the league with 55 double doubles and is averaging 20.5 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 54.6 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from the 3-point line and 86.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Before Friday’s game against the Jazz in Utah, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau was asked ‘if there was anything specific ‘ he wanted to see from Towns on the night?

In 24 seconds (also the time of the shot clock in the NBA, which may or may not be a coincidence), Thibodeau rattled of 10 things (one twice) he was looking for from Towns.

The list:

Just continue to play hard. Play for 48 minutes. Anchor the defense. Rebound the ball. Run the floor. Get in the post. Set some pick and rolls. Make some shots. Hit the open man. Play for 48 minutes.

That sounds easy enough.

You can check out the full video below.

Thibodeau is not known for his jokes, but this was pretty funny.