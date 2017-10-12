Target Center Officially Reopens Following Completion of Renovation

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Target Center was officially reopened Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, Council Member Lisa Goodman, Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson, Timberwolves & Lynx Chief Strategy Officer Ted Johnson, Target Center Vice President and General Manager Steve Mattson and Target Senior Vice President of Marketing William White. Pictures from today’s event can be viewed here.



Over the past 18 months, the arena has experienced a $145 million renovation. The project included all new premium spaces in the Chairman’s Club, Lexus Courtside Club, TCL Theater Boxes and Club T.I. In addition, the entire premium level has been rebranded as the Treasure Island Resort & Casino Premium Level. The concourse and bowl renovations included a new state-of-the-art scoreboard, refreshed restrooms, new seats, upgraded sound system and digital signage.



The exterior also undertook a transformation, with new paneling added around the entire arena and the addition of a three-story glass atrium and new Life Time Lobby anchoring the building on the corner of 6th Street and 1st Avenue. An additional skyway entrance was also added to the backside of the building that will be open only on game-nights to benefit ingress and egress from the nearby parking ramps.



The Timberwolves & Lynx will look to continue to improve their fan experience in the building beyond the amenities through their “1” Program. The initiative, which was created in collaboration with Disney, centers around how One Moment creates a memory for fans. Every building staff member goes through a training to learn the three pillars of the program: Safety, Smile and Synergy. The team has a goal of being the friendliest building in sports.



Quotes from Thursday's speakers:



"Downtown Minneapolis is thriving, and the newly renovated Target Center adds to the momentum we’re building in the heart of our city,” said Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges. “We did this the smart way — we didn't tear down our arena like other cities have done. For a quarter of the cost of a full rebuild, we took the good bones we already had and invested smartly in renovations that will keep Target Center a great home for the Timberwolves and the WNBA Champion Minnesota Lynx, a first-class venue for world-class entertainment, and a downtown jewel for years to come."



“This is a very exciting day for the Timberwolves & Lynx as we finally get to see our home court of Target Center reopened and completely reimagined,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We couldn't be happier for all of our fans along with the millions of people who have shared a great experience or memorable moment here in this arena. And we can't wait for all the great memories that lie ahead as we welcome in a complete transformation our organization both on and off the court.”



“It is an honor for AEG Facilities to manage Target Center on behalf of the city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx,” said Steve Mattson, Target Center Vice President-General Manager. “This gorgeous renovation has been years in the making; but in the end, we are all thrilled with the outcome and can’t wait to share it with our fans, sponsors and content providers.”



The arena will host its first public event when the Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz for their Home Opener on Friday, October 20.



Target Center Renovation by the Numbers:

Target Center was originally built in 1990.

Target Center is the 6th busiest building in the U.S. and 17th busiest in the world.

The building holds nearly 200 large-crowd events per year and hosts approximately 1 million visitors per year.

75% of all events at Target Center are something other than Timberwolves games.

$350 million saved by renovating vs. building new.

Renovation added 20 years to the arena’s useful life.

2,000 workers on site during entire project and a peak workforce of 350.

350,000 hours worked.

25% small, women and minority owned business participation.

49% minority, women and apprentice worker participation.

30,000 square feet of new club space.

3 new sponsorship zones.

2,500 LED light fixtures.

9,286 square feet of new video boards.

6,300 tons of waste removed and 4,900 tons (78%) was recycled.

12,000 people pass through Target Center skyway every day.