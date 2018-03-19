Target Center Nominated As Sports Facility Of The Year

On Monday, it was announced that Target Center is a nominee for the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Facility of the Year Award.

For those who have been to Target Center recently, this comes as no surprise. But what a journey it’s been.

Target Center reopened on Oct. 12 after an 18-month, $145 million renovation.

The project included all new premium spaces in the Chairman’s Club, Lexus Courtside Club, TCL Theater Boxes and Club T.I. In addition, the entire premium level has been rebranded as the Treasure Island Resort & Casino Premium Level. The concourse and bowl renovations included a new state-of-the-art scoreboard, refreshed restrooms, new seats, upgraded sound system and digital signage.

The exterior also undertook a transformation, with new paneling added around the entire arena and the addition of a three-story glass atrium and new Life Time Lobby anchoring the building on the corner of 6th Street and 1st Avenue. An additional skyway entrance was also added to the backside of the building that is open only on game-nights to benefit ingress and egress from the nearby parking ramps.

For renovated arenas, the goal is for the building to feel new after. That’s not always the case, but the Target Center renovation met and exceeded expectations. The Target Center was originally built in 1990 and for it to be nominated for this award 28 years later speaks to the hard work and dedication that went into it.

Other nominees included: Little Caesars Arena, Notre Dame Stadium, SunTrust Park/The Battery Atlanta, T-Mobile Arena and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The winner will be announced in New York on May 23.