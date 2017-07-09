Summer League Scouting Report | Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

5:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Where to Watch: ESPN 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves are aiming for a fresh start after falling in their Summer League season opener.

Summer League head coach Ryan Saunders said the Wolves are putting Saturday’s loss to the Raptors “in the trash.”

A few things to keep an eye on in Sunday evening’s game:

Timberwolves point guard Marcus Paige excelled offensively in the first game. Saunders praised his ability in the pick and roll. We'll see if he can continue that against Denver.

Denver’s first-round pick Tyler Lydon struggled a bit in his Summer League debut, shooting just 2-for-6 from the field and 1-for-4 from the 3-point line in 26 minutes.

After Sunday’s game, the Timberwolves have a “day off” of games before taking on the Warriors Tuesday night.

Coming Off Of…

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 97-72 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Paige led the Wolves with 18 points, while Jack Gibbs added 17 off the bench. Levi Randolph also scored 10.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 102-99 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Second-year wing Malik Beasley led Denver with 29 points, but he wasn’t all that efficient, shooting 12-for-30 from the field, 3-for-12 from the 3-point line and 2-for-5 from the free-throw line. Juan Hernangomez added 21 points, while Robert Carter Jr. led the bench with 17 points.

Projected Starters

Denver: PG – Morris, SG - Beasley, SF - Lydon, PF - Hernangomez, C - Cornelie

Minnesota: PG – Paige, SG – Beachem, SF – Burton, PF – Ellis, C - Jefferson