Statements from Glen Taylor and Tom Thibodeau on Passing of John Kundla

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor and Timberwolves president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau today issued the following statements regarding the passing of John Kundla.

Timberwolves and Lynx Owner Glen Taylor:

“John was an incredible staple of Minnesota basketball, and he continued to be a fan of the local hoops scene well after he left coaching. Our condolences go out to the Kundla family during this time.”

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of John's passing. He was an all-time great, Hall of Fame NBA coach. He had a very profound impact on the NBA, coaching and the overall game by winning six league championships, including four NBA Championships in five years with the Minneapolis Lakers. All of the members of the Timberwolves and NBA family are mourning his loss and we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Kundla family.”