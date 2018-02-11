Stan Van Gundy On Flip Saunders: '(He) Was Universally Liked In The League'

Normally when you have great success in any field, you gain a few enemies, as unfair as that is.

That wasn’t the case for Flip Saunders, who had 427 career wins in the NBA and made the playoffs 11 times.

“Someone who I think was universally liked in the league and that’s a rare feat for someone who’s won a lot of games,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said.

“(He) was one of the most creative and innovative coaches in the time that I’ve been in the league. He’s a guy we’ve all learned a lot from in terms of offensive basketball. But what I really remember about Flip is he was always a guy in good spirits. Always a good friend to other coaches.”

Saunders and Van Gundy were both head coaches in the league from 2003-2012 and again in 2014-15. Saunders’ friendship with Stan’s brother Jeff is well documented.

Flip Saunders Night will be on Thursday when the Wolves host the Lakers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Players will wear custom shoes honoring Flip and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative coin, one of Flip’s trademarks during his time with the team.