Six Degrees Of Separation | Connecting The Big Names At Target Center On Thursday

The Timberwolves had fair amount of big-time faces in the crowd on Thursday night as they took on the Bucks. With there being another big sporting event in town on Sunday, many wanted to check out the sixth-best team record wise in the NBA. The Timberwolves put on a show for these celebrities.

But is there a deeper reason to why all of these celebrities were together at Target Center? (Probably not.)

Our Kyle Ratke is here to get to the bottom of it.

This is journalism at its finest.

Pulitzer worthy?

No.

A waste of time?

Probably.

The Dannettes, Dan Patrick Show

Up close watching Giannis tonight at Bucks-T’Wolves. Lot of NFL types in the building. pic.twitter.com/rGQhlK7wtb — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) February 2, 2018

Their Connection To The Timberwolves Game:

Dan Patrick is in town for the “Big Game” or the “Superb Owl” or whatever it is we have to call it without actually calling it by its actually name.

He is recording his “Dan Patrick Show” in Minneapolis all week with his crew, AKA The Dannettes.

DP and The Dannettes once had Twitterless Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau on his show.

Patrick was born in Zanesville, Ohio. Who else is from Zanesville?

You guessed it. Former Wolves shooting guard Kevin Martin.

Put your seatbelts on, folks. This is about to get real.

Rae Sremmurd, Rap Group

Live your best life. pic.twitter.com/6KfSwqBmZK — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 2, 2018

Their Connection To The Dannettes:

The group was not born in Zanesville. They actually originated in Tupelo, Mississippi.

They’re most famous for their single “Black Beatles.” Black Beatles took over the universe and made people act like mannequins. We’re going to look back at this era in American history and probably have a few regrets. The Mannequin Challenge might be one of them.

Regardless, Patrick and his crew took part in the challenge back on Nov. 8, 2016.

And you’re telling me the illuminati isn’t real?

Bill Belichick, Head Coach New England Patriots

.@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/GfFAIMAP5J — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018

His connection To Rae Sremmurd:

“There’s no way Rae Sremmurd and Bill Belichick, who likes to wear sleeveless sweatshirts which kind of defeats the purpose, are connected!”

You’re wrong, imaginary reader!

Belichick has made the postseason every year since 2008. I graduated high school in 2008. I didn’t have facial hair and I wasn’t $30,000 in student debt then. A lot has changed.

The Patriots, led by Billy B, are headed to their second-straight Super Bowl and he’s hoping to win No. 6. overall.

The NFL releases postseason hype videos for each team, something that Belichick probably doesn’t pay attention to. Or that’s just what he wants you to think. Maybe he has full control.

“With one of the best Patriots’ offenses ever, the game plan is simple: 1. If by land, 2. If by air.”

The game plan?! That’s coach talk if I’ve ever heard coach talk!

And who is on the vocals for that commercial?

Rae Sremmurd.

Kenny Mayne, ESPN

How He’s Connected To Bill Belichick:

In 2001, Mayne wrote an article on ESPN.com (yes, the internet existed in 2001) about Belichick using horse racing to motivate his players in their 2001 run to their Super Bowl win over the Rams. It was the first of five Super Bowls for Belichick.

Here’s a line from the piece:

The message was partly about how it doesn't matter when others doubt you. Tiznow wasn't all that highly regarded even though he'd won the Classic the year before. The Patriots still weren't all that highly regarded even though they were playing winning football.

I don’t know what any of that means, but it sounds beautiful

If I had to guess, Belichick still uses this speech.

Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver Pittsburgh Steelers

How He’s Connected To Kenny Mayne:

Antonio Brown is better at football than you are at pretty much anything in life. And well, that’s okay because he’s really great at football so don’t be so hard on yourself.

He also has a beautiful smile.

via GIPHY

Back in 2016, Brown participated on Dancing With The Stars.

He did an interview with Mayne, along with Doug Flutie and Von Miller. These interviews were so bad, that maybe they are actually considered good similar to how one weird film is always nominated at the Oscars.

Mayne is definitely the reason why Brown was at the game.

Or it's because he’s really good friends with Wolves All-Star wing Jimmy Butler. We'll let you decide.

Lil Jon, Rapper – Halftime Performance

I've listened to this song 3,938 times in my life and it will never get old. pic.twitter.com/cgOLsi2V75 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 2, 2018

How He’s Connected To Antonio Brown:

It’s worth noting that Lil Jon played at halftime and he was awesome. I once saw Lil Jon at the Toronto airport after All-Star Weekend. After talking to (humble brag coming) athletes all weekend and millionaires, I don’t think I’ve been more nervous than being within 100 yards of Lil Jon. You’re a living legend, Jon. Never forget that.

This connection is a pretty secretive one that forced me to put on my Bob Woodward hat.

Back in 2016, Brown got fined for “twerking” in the end zone after a touchdown.

That seems excessive but that’s how it is, I guess.

But if you mesh the clip of him dancing to Lil’ Jon’s “Get Low” song, well, it matches up very good.

Almost too good . . .

Gucci Mane, Rapper

GUCCI MANE IS HERE pic.twitter.com/06YtLHUNAf — Retirement Body (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) February 2, 2018

How He’s Connected To Lil Jon:

Back in 2015, Gucci Mane release a song called “Im A J” featuring Lil Jon and Fabo. I would link to it but I enjoy my job.

We have another home game on Saturday that will be full of famous people and people like my friend Chad who is also going to the game. You can leave it to the Timberwolves.com detective unit to figure out how they are all connected.