Shootaround Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

Since Dec. 1, the Timberwolves have been clutch in the fourth quarter.

In the month of December, Minnesota has a net fourth-quarter rating of +13.7, second in the NBA, just 0.6 behind the Houston Rockets.

"Just guys getting used to playing with each other,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “Actually, the last 15 games have been really good, so just keep improving. That’s got to be our focus. You never have it all figured it. Just focus on the improvement.”

Wolves veteran Jamal Crawford is coming off a 10-point fourth-quarter performance against the Lakers on Christmas. He said he’s not sure on the exact numbers, but he can just feel the team playing better late in games.

“The eye test is telling me that we’re doing a better job of handling adversity,” Crawford said. “We’re doing a better job of when teams make runs we’re not getting tight, not folding. Doing what we got to get the lead in the first place.”

The Wolves hope to keep that late-game mindset tonight against the Nuggets at home.

Bjelica’s Back

Nemanja Bjelica played his first game on Monday against the Lakers after missing 14 games with a foot injury.

Bjelica will be eased back into the rotation. Against the Laker, he played just five minutes and 45 seconds and finished with one point and two rebounds.

“Happy to be back. A couple of more games to get my rhythm back but I’m happy to get back playing,” Bjelica said.

The Wolves could use him as Bjelica is shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line this season.

Tipoff tonight is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.