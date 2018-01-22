Shootaround Report | Wolves Hope To Go 3-0 Against Clippers

The Wolves are hoping to win their third game this season against the Clippers.

Minnesota beat the Clippers 112-106 back on Dec. 3 in Minneapolis and 113-107 on Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.

With that being said, All-Star forward Blake Griffin didn’t appear in either game. In his last five games, Griffin is averaging 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Clippers are 4-1 in that stretch.

“When you get a guy like Blake who demands so much attention in the double team and you combine that with Lou Williams, it puts a lot of pressure on you,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Monday's shootaround.

The Clippers will be without rim protector DeAndre Jordan (ankle), while the Wolves will be without Jimmy Butler (knee) and Jamal Crawford (toe). That certainly changes the dynamics of this one.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus, NBA TV and 830 AM WCCO Radio.