Shootaround Report | Playoffs In March

It’s no secret that every game for Western Conference playoff teams are crucial at this point in the season.

The difference between the third seed and the 10th seed in the West is just five games.

The Wolves haven’t played a playoff game 2004, but every game over the last two weeks has felt like one.

That’s no different tonight with the Wolves in San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

The Wolves, 40-29, sit at fifth in the West, while the Spurs, 39-30, are in eighth.

“It feels different,” Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said after Saturday’s shootaround. “It’s more of a playoff atmosphere. Everyone’s fighting for their lives right now. Everyone’s trying to give that last push through the finish line.”

As if we needed more drama, the season series is tied at 1-1 between the two teams, and with this being the final matchup, this is the tiebreaker. With how tight things have been in the West, there’s a pretty good chance that a seed or two will indeed come down to the tiebreakers.

“We knew this was a tough stretch for us, an important stretch for us,” Tyus Jones said. “Every game means something at this point in the season with how the West standings are looking.”

Tipoff tonight is set for 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus, NBA TV and 830 WCCO.