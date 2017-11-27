Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Wizards

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to wrap up their four-game homestand on a positive note. In three games thus far, the Wolves are 2-1, coming away with wins over the Magic and Suns.

The Wizards are trying to stay afloat for the next two weeks or so without All-Star John Wall, who will be out with a knee injury.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 12-8 record, tied for fourth in the West. Washington is 10-9, tied for seventh in the East.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-1 against the Wizards last season. The last game came on March 13 at the Target Center where the Wolves won 119-104 behind 39 points and 13 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. Ricky Rubio added 22 points, 19 assists and three steals. Nemanja Bjelica led the bench with 16 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Wiggins pitched in with 15 points and five rebounds. Brandon Rush scored 12, while Gorgui Dieng had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Wall led Washington with 27 points and five assists. Bradley Beal added 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Bojan Bogdanovic led the bench with 12 points. Markieff Morris and Otto Porter combined for 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 119-108 home win over the Suns on Sunday afternoon. Towns led the Wolves with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, five assists and three steals. Wiggins scored 21 points and hauled in five rebounds. Taj Gibson had a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double. Dieng led the bench with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Wizards are coming off a 108-105 home loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Beal led Washington with 26 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Porter added 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Kelly Oubre led the bench with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tim Frazier added 11 points.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Bradley Beal

In his seventh NBA season and first with the Wolves, Butler is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He’s shooting a career-high 38.3 percent from the 3-point line. In 18 career games against Washington, Butler is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

In his sixth NBA season, Beal is averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He’s shooting 36.7 percent from the 3-point line on 6.3 attempts per game. In eight career games against the Wolves, Beal is averaging 19.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting a scorching 51.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Wizards:

John Wall (knee) is out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out. Nemanja Bjelica (foot) and Jeff Teague (Achilles) are questionable.

Projected Starters

Wizards:

PG – Frazier, SG – Beal, SF – Porter, PF – Morris, C - Gortat

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns