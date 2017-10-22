Scouting Report | Wolves at Thunder

Sunday, 6:00 p.m., Chesapeake Energy Arena

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Both teams bolstered their rosters this offseason in hopes of making a run in a very-crowded Western Conference.

The Wolves and Thunder are both 1-1, tied for seventh in the West.

A few tidbits heading into this Sunday evening game:

Andrew Wiggins has gotten off to a hot start through two games, averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

In two games with the Thunder, All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony has averaged 24 points per game, but just two rebounds and 1.5 assists.

This is the third of four games to start against playoff teams to start the season for the Wolves. They’ll finish against the Pacers at home Tuesday.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-3 against the Thunder last season. The last game came on April 11 at the Target Center. Oklahoma City won 100-98 behind 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists from Victor Oladipo. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and nine rebounds. Norris Cole led the second unit with 12 points, while Enes Kanter scored 10. Kyle Singler and Steven Adams scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Russell Westbrook did not play as OKC’s playoffs seed was clinched.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Gorgui Dieng added 19 points and eight rebounds, while Wiggins scored 18. Ricky Rubio had a 14-point, 10-assist double-double.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 100-97 home win over the Jazz on Friday night. Wiggins led the Wolves with 21 points and five rebounds. Towns added 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 17 points, including a huge go-ahead 3-pointer. Nemanja Bjelica and Jeff Teague scored 10 points each. The Wolves shot 21-for-26 (80.8 percent) from the free-throw line.

Oklahoma City is coming off of 96-87 road loss to Utah on Saturday night. Anthony led the Thunder with 26 points, but shot just 2-for-8 from deep and didn’t get to the free-throw line. Paul George added 22 points and five rebounds. Westbrook had 13 points and nine assists, but had just six points while shooting 2-for-11 from the field, 1-for-5 from the 3-point line and 1-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Paul George

These two are taking their challenges from the East to the West.

Butler was traded to the Wolves this offseason from the Bulls, while George was traded to the Thunder from the Pacers.

In two games with the Wolves, Butler has averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game. In four games against George’s Pacers last season, Butler averaged 18.3 points and five rebounds per game.

George has averaged 25 point, 5.5 rebounds and three steals per game in two games with OKC.

In four games against Butler’s Bulls, George averaged 19.8 points.

Injury Report

Thunder: No injuries to report.

Timberwolves: Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Thunder: PG – Westbrook, SG – Roberson, SF – George, PF – Anthony, C - Adams

Timberwolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns