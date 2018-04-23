Game 4 Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Rockets

Western Conference Playoffs, First Round

Game 4

Wolves vs. Rockets, 7 p.m.

Target Center

Fox Sports North, TNT, Buz’n 102.9

And just like that, we have ourselves a series.

The Wolves beat the Rockets 121-105 in a must-win Game 3 at Target Center on Saturday night. That moved the series to 2-1, benefiting the Rockets, with a crucial Game 4 on deck back in Minneapolis.

The building was absolutely electric on Saturday night, and you can probably expect more of the same in Game 4. If the Wolves can tie this thing at 2-2 and make it a three-game series, the fans might cheer the roof off.

While Minnesota’s offense has been one of the league’s best this season, it’s defense that has kept the Wolves alive in this series.

Minnesota has limited Houston to 103.7 points per game in the playoffs (9.7 fewer than the Rockets’ regular-season average. Houston is also shooting 42.7 percent (down 3.3 percent) and 31.5 percent from the 3-point line (down 4.7 percent) in the series.

This is extremely crucial. On a team with James Harden and Chris Paul, it’s nearly impossible to shut the Rockets down completely, but so far, the Wolves have done a great job.

One player to keep an eye on is Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns combined for just 13 points in his first two games. While he wasn’t great in Game 3, he found a little bit of a groove, finishing with 18 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 5-for-13 from the field, 1-for-2 from the 3-point line and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. The Wolves will need their All-Star big man if they want to make sure we see more NBA playoff basketball at the Target Center this season.

For Houston, it got Ryan Anderson back from an ankle injury and he played exactly how he played in his previous two games at Target Center this season. In 18 minutes, Anderson finished with 12 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. In three games in Minnesota this season, Anderson is shooting 14-for-21 from the 3-point line (66.7 percent) which is absolutely insane.

It’ll be up to Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng ot make sure they put pressure on Anderson at the 3-point line, especially in the pick-and-pop game.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Target Center. For ticket information, click here. The game will broadcast on Fox Sports North, TNT and 102.9 Buz’n FM.

Injuries:

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is out.

Wolves: Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Starting Lineups:

Rockets: PG – Paul, SG - Harden, SF - Ariza, PF - Tucker, C - Capela

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Butler, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns