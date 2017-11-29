Scouting Report | Wolves at Pelicans

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Smoothie King Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last played on Nov. 1 in New Orleans. The Wolves came away with a 104-98 win thanks to 23 points and three steals from Jimmy Butler. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and six rebounds. Gorgui Dieng led the bench with 12 points and eight rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica also added 12 points. Taj Gibson had an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. Jama Crawford pitched in 11 points and three steals.

DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans with 35 points, nine rebounds, six assists, six steals and three blocks. Anthony Davis added 24 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jrue Holiday had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Tony Allen led the bench with 10 points.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 92-89 home loss to the Wizards on Tuesday. Otto Porter led Washington with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kelly Oubre led the bench with 16 points and two steals. Mike Scott had 12 points and five rebounds, while Jodie Meeks also had 12 points.

The Pelicans are coming off a 110-95 road loss the Warriors on Saturday. Davis led New Orleans with 30 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Holiday added 24 points, six assists and six rebounds. E’Twaun Moore added 16. Cousins finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Injury Report

Pelicans:

Alexis Ajinca (right knee), Solomon Hill (hamstring) and Frank Jackson (right foot) are out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out. Nemanja Bjelica (foot) and Jeff Teague (Achilles) are questionable.

Projected Starters

Pelicans:

PG – Rondo, SG – Holiday, SF – Moore, PF – Davis, C - Cousins

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns