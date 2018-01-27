Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nets

Saturday, Target Center

Wolves at Nets, 8 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

While the Wolves have lost their last two games, they have won nine-straight games at Target Center. LET’S HIT DOUBLE DIGITS!

The Wolves are also hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak, something they haven’t done all season.

Brooklyn beat Minnesota back on Jan. 3 in New York. It’s time for revenge.

The Nets are coming of a 15-point loss to the Bucks on Friday night Milwaukee, so they’ll have the challenge of bouncing back from that just a day later.

We’ll see if Jimmy Butler re-joins the squad after being out the last four with a knee injury.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

After missing 33 games after undergoing knee surgery, D’Angelo Russell is back. The Nets traded a late first-round pick and Brook Lopez for Russell this offseason, taking a low-risk chance that the 2015 second-overall pick could turn into a star.

He’s coming off the bench for now and in four games since his return, he’s played more than 15 minutes once. That came on Friday night against Milwaukee when he played 21 minutes and finished with 14 points, but seven turnovers.

With the back-to-back, it’ll be interesting to see how much Russell plays.

WATCH / D'Angelo Russell Full Highlights Nets vs Bucks (2018.01.26) - 14 Pts https://t.co/kTlXktR0Wi @Dloading — GD's Highlights (@gdfactoryclips) January 27, 2018

Injuries:

Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is questionable. Jeremy Lin (knee) is out.

Wolves: Butler (knee) is questionable.

Starting Lineups:

Nets: PG – Dinwiddie, SG – Crabbe, SF – Hollis-Jefferson, PF – Carroll, C - Zeller

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C - Towns