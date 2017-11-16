Scouting Report | Wolves at Mavericks

Friday, 7:30 p.m., American Airlines Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to make it three-straight wins on Friday night as they face off against the Mavericks in Dallas.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 9-5 record, third in the West. Dallas is 2-13, last in the West.

A few tidbits going into Friday night’s game:

Minnesota’s last four wins have come by double digits.

This is the first of a back-to-back for Dallas. The Mavericks play the Bucks in Milwaukee on Friday.

The Wolves are shooting 37.2 percent from the 3-point line, ninth in the NBA.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last faced off on Nov. 4 at the Target Center. The Wolves came away with a 112-99 win thanks to 31 points and 12 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. Andrew Wiggins added 23. Taj Gibson had a 12-point and 10-rebound double-double. Jeff Teague also had a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 assists. Minnesota shot 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) from the 3-point line.

Dennis Smith led the Mavericks with 18 points and five rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 17. Devin Harris and J.J. Barea led the bench with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 98-86 home win over the Spurs at home on Wednesday night. Towns led the Wolves with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Teague added 16 points and six assists. Both Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica scored 11 points. Gibson nearly had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks are coming off a 97-91 home loss to the Spurs on Tuesday. Smith led Dallas with 27 points and six rebounds. Barnes scored 16, while Barea led the bench with 16 points and six rebounds. Wesley Matthews and Dirk Nowitzki scored 12 points each.

Key Matchup: Jeff Teague vs. Dennis Smith Jr.

The vet vs. the rook.

In his ninth season and first with the Wolves, Teague is averaging 13.9 points, 7.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting a career-best 42.3 percent from the 3-point line. In 14 career games against Dallas, he’s averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 assists per game.

In his rookie season, Smith is averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field.

Injury Report

Mavericks:

Devin Harris (ribs) is questionable. Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) and Seth Curry (stress fracture) are out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out. Gorgui Dieng (finger) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Mavericks:

PG – Smith, SG – Ferrell, SF – Matthews, PF – Barnes, C - Nowitzki

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns