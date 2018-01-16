David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images
Scouting Report | Wolves at Magic
Tuesday
Wolves at Magic, 6:00 p.m.
Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO
Why you should watch:
The Wolves are riding high right now, having won five-straight games, all at home. They will look to prove themselves on the road on Tuesday evening. Minnesota has dropped its last two on the road and is just 11-10 on the road this season.
Don’t look now, but the Wolves are tied with the Spurs (29-16) for third place in the West after San Antonio fell to the Hawks on Monday afternoon.
A win over the Magic would also give Minnesota the season sweep over Orlando. The Wolves beat the Magic 124-118 back on Nov. 22 at Target Center.
Things aren’t exactly going great for Orlando. Its lost its last seven games and 16 of the last 17. It’s a game Minnesota should take care of to stay hot in the Western Conference.
Opposing player I’ll be watching:
If there’s a positive for Orlando this year, it’s the development of 22-year-old forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon is averaging career-highs of 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from the 3-point line.
Gordon probably isn’t the guy to build around in Orlando, but he’s a certainly a piece. Taj Gibson will likely be guarding Gordon, a guy who has scored 30 or more points in two of his last eight games. He’s about as athletic as they come.
That's hustle, @Double0AG pic.twitter.com/7R0cluuy9B
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2018
Injuries:
Magic: Jonathan Isaac (ankle), Nikola Vucevic (hand) and Terrence Ross (knee) are out.
Wolves: No injuries to report.
Starting Lineups:
Magic: PG – Payton, SG – Fournier, SF – Simmons, PF – Gordon, C - Biyombo
Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns