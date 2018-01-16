Scouting Report | Wolves at Magic

Tuesday

Wolves at Magic, 6:00 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves are riding high right now, having won five-straight games, all at home. They will look to prove themselves on the road on Tuesday evening. Minnesota has dropped its last two on the road and is just 11-10 on the road this season.

Don’t look now, but the Wolves are tied with the Spurs (29-16) for third place in the West after San Antonio fell to the Hawks on Monday afternoon.

A win over the Magic would also give Minnesota the season sweep over Orlando. The Wolves beat the Magic 124-118 back on Nov. 22 at Target Center.

Things aren’t exactly going great for Orlando. Its lost its last seven games and 16 of the last 17. It’s a game Minnesota should take care of to stay hot in the Western Conference.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

If there’s a positive for Orlando this year, it’s the development of 22-year-old forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon is averaging career-highs of 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Gordon probably isn’t the guy to build around in Orlando, but he’s a certainly a piece. Taj Gibson will likely be guarding Gordon, a guy who has scored 30 or more points in two of his last eight games. He’s about as athletic as they come.

Injuries:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (ankle), Nikola Vucevic (hand) and Terrence Ross (knee) are out.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Magic: PG – Payton, SG – Fournier, SF – Simmons, PF – Gordon, C - Biyombo

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns