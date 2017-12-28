Scouting Report | Wolves at Bucks

Thursday, 7:00 p.m., BMO Harris Bradley Center

Where to Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves have won five-straight games, but have a challenge on Thursday night in Milwaukee on the back end of a back to back.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 22-13 record, fourth in the West. Milwaukee is 17-15, seventh in the East.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 128-125 overtime win over the Nuggets on Wednesday night at Target Center. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 39 points and five assists. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points. Taj Gibson finished with 20 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 12 points. Jeff Teague rounded things out with 11 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals.

The Bucks are coming off a 115-106 home loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points and seven rebounds. Eric Bledsoe added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon led the bench with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Khris Middleton rounded things out with 16 points and five rebounds.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-1 against Milwaukee last season. The last game came on March 11 in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 102-95 with seven players hitting double digits. Tony Snell led the way with 19 points and six rebounds. Antetokounmpo added 18 points, seven assists and two blocks. Matthew Dellavedova finished with 16 points. Greg Monroe led the bench with 12 points and six rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 11 points to go with nine rebounds. John Henson had 11 points to go with six rebounds. Rashad Vaughn rounded things out with 10 points.

Towns led the Wolves with 35 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Ricky Rubio added 22 points and eight assists. Wiggins finished with 11 points.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

In his sixth season, Butler is averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting a career-high 47 percent from the field and 87 percent from the free-throw line. In 21 career games against the Bucks, Butler is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

In his fifth season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, both career highs. He’s shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 77.7 percent from the free-throw line. In eight career games against the Wolves, Antetounmpo is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Injury Report

Bucks:

Mirza Teletovic (lung) and Jabari Parker (knee) are out.

Timberwolves:

Teague (knee) is doubtful.

Projected Starters

Bucks:

PG – Bledsoe, SG – Snell, SF – Middleton, PF – Antetokounmpo, C - Henson

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns