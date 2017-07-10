Ryan Grant Named President of Business Operations for Iowa Wolves

Des Moines, IA – The Iowa Wolves today announced the hiring of Ryan Grant as the franchise’s new President of Business Operations. In this role, he will oversee all business functions of the franchise.

“I am very excited to be joining the Iowa Wolves organization,” said Grant. “Des Moines has been so supportive of this team and as a result this franchise has seen great success over the years. We have a tremendous opportunity now to grow our Wolves franchise and I look forward to building upon the great foundation already in place.”

Grant has deep experience in the sports and sales industry, having most recently served as Director of Sports Marketing and Events for Hy-Vee where he managed the company’s sport partnerships including professional teams, college athletics, golf events and producing youth fitness events. Prior to that, he was a General Manager for Learfield Sports, Director of Sales for Clear Channel Sports and Director of Ticketing and Sales for the Iowa Barnstormers Arena Football Club.

“We would like to welcome Ryan to the Iowa Wolves and Minnesota Timberwolves family,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “As we set out to find a leader for business operations in Des Moines, we looked for someone who had ties to the community, who was passionate about growing this franchise and who had the experience to lead effectively and think innovatively. We have found all of that with Ryan and we are excited to see the heights to which he will take this organization.”

Grant is a long time Des Moines-area resident and graduate of Iowa State University. He is actively involved in the community, currently serving on the Board of Ambassadors for Coaches vs. Cancer and the Communications Board of the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

Grant currently resides in Johnston with his wife and three children.