Roster Review | Zach LaVine

SG | 6-5, 189 lbs

2016-17 season: 47 games, 47 starts, 37.2 MPG, 18.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.0 APG, 45.9 FG%, 38.7 3P%, 83.6 FT%

In LaVine’s third season, he set career highs for points per game, rebounds per game and field-goal percentage.

He upped his 3-point attempts to 6.6 per game and it paid off as he hit 2.6 per game, a jump of 1.1 per game from 2015-16.

For those who have watched LaVine since Flip Saunders drafted him in 2014, they know LaVine is much more than a Slam Dunk Contest winner. And that point was proven even more in 2016-17. In 47 games, LaVine scored more than 20 points 24 times, including 30 or more four times.

Of course, LaVine’s season is clouded by a torn ACL he suffered on Feb. 3 in Detroit.

The former UCLA wing underwent successful surgery on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles. Since then, he’s been busy rehabbing. And knowing LaVine, he won’t take any shortcuts. The dude is an absolute gym rat who isn’t afraid of hard work. It sounds cliché to say he’ll be back better than ever. But for LaVine, that absolutely could be the case.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Nov. 28 vs. Utah Jazz

In 44 minutes, LaVine nearly finished with a triple-double of 28 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and a steal. He shot an efficient 9-for-17 from the field and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

2.) Dec. 23 vs. Sacramento Kings

LaVine was on fire this night at the Target Center. He finished with 40 points, six rebounds and two assists. He shot a lights-out 13-for-21 from the field, 7-for-12 from the 3-point line and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

1.) Nov. 9 at Orlando Magic

In this 123-107 blowout win over the Magic, LaVine finished with 37 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. He shot 14-for-22 from the field, 7-for-9 from the 3-point line and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. He was a +5 on the night.

Top Offseason Objectives

This one is fairly obvious for LaVine. The most important thing is LaVine’s rehab to make sure he’s 100 percent healthy when he returns to the court. I talked with Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau in Iowa during the team’s D-League announcement and he said that LaVine was progressing well. We’ll update you when we know more.

Role for 2017-18?

LaVine, along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, is part of Minnesota’s core. Let’s not forget that there was a point when all three players were averaging 20 or more points per game, which is even crazier when you consider no player was older than 22.

Thibodeau will ask more on the defensive side of LaVine and the rest of the Wolves in 2017-18.

They Said It…

“I talk to my dad about everything and he just said take the same approach you have with basketball in general. How you go at each offseason extremely hard, you work out, you put all your hard work and dedication, your focus into something and I have to do that with my knee and my leg until it gets to 100 percent and then I can move forward from there.” – LaVine on March 22 when addressing the media for the first time since tearing his ACL.