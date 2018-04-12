Reminder: Playoff Tickets on Sale Now for Timberwolves-Rockets Series

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently on-sale with tickets for their 2018 NBA Playoff series home games against the Houston Rockets. The team will host Game 3 in the best-of-seven series on Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. and Game 4 on Monday, April 23 at 7 p.m. The first-round matchups are presented by U.S. Bank.

The Timberwolves clinched a playoff berth last night with a 112-106 win over the Denver Nuggets in front of the 16th sellout crowd this season at Target Center.

The full schedule of dates, times and broadcast schedule are as follows:

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.timberwolves.com or call 612-673-1234.

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently on-sale with tickets for their 2018 NBA Playoff series home games against the Houston Rockets. The team will host Game 3 in the best-of-seven series on Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. and Game 4 on Monday, April 23 at 7 p.m. The first-round matchups are presented by U.S. Bank.

The Timberwolves clinched a playoff berth last night with a 112-106 win over the Denver Nuggets in front of the 16th sellout crowd this season at Target Center.

The full schedule of dates, times and broadcast schedule are as follows:

Game

Date and Time

Location

National Broadcast

Game 1

Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. CT

Houston

TNT

Game 2

Wednesday, Apr. 18 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Houston

TNT

Game 3

Saturday, Apr. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Target Center

ESPN

Game 4

Monday, Apr. 23 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Target Center

TNT

Game 5*

Wednesday, April 25, time TBD

Houston

TBD

Game 6*

Friday, April 27, time TBD

Target Center

TBD

Game 7*

Sunday, April 29, time TBD

Houston

TBD

-*If necessary

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.timberwolves.com or call 612-673-1234.