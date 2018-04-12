Getty Images
Reminder: Playoff Tickets on Sale Now for Timberwolves-Rockets Series
Fans can secure seats beginning at $25 per game exclusively at www.timberwolves.com
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently on-sale with tickets for their 2018 NBA Playoff series home games against the Houston Rockets. The team will host Game 3 in the best-of-seven series on Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. and Game 4 on Monday, April 23 at 7 p.m. The first-round matchups are presented by U.S. Bank.
The Timberwolves clinched a playoff berth last night with a 112-106 win over the Denver Nuggets in front of the 16th sellout crowd this season at Target Center.
The full schedule of dates, times and broadcast schedule are as follows:
To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.timberwolves.com or call 612-673-1234.
Game
Date and Time
Location
National Broadcast
Game 1
Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. CT
Houston
TNT
Game 2
Wednesday, Apr. 18 at 8:30 p.m. CT
Houston
TNT
Game 3
Saturday, Apr. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Target Center
ESPN
Game 4
Monday, Apr. 23 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Target Center
TNT
Game 5*
Wednesday, April 25, time TBD
Houston
TBD
Game 6*
Friday, April 27, time TBD
Target Center
TBD
Game 7*
Sunday, April 29, time TBD
Houston
TBD
-*If necessary
