Ratke On The Road | Final Day In China

Monday, Minneapolis, 3:42 p.m.

Well, I'm back.

Sorry for not checking in last night (or at 4 a.m.), but I was very tired and I didn't want to do anything but sleep. But then I didn't sleep. Instead I stayed up until 10 a.m. before sleeping from 10 to three. I'm definitely going to mess this whole sleep schedule thing up.

Regardless, great trip. We'll have a very long Ratke on the Road recap coming tomorrow. I have a big kickball game tonight. That should be fun.

Sunday, In The Air, 6:36 p.m.

Whoa! I'm posting again at 6:36 p.m.! How is that possible!

Time change. That's how.

We are about two hours from landing in Alaska where we fill up with gas. Then off to Minneapolis.

Flight update:

"Brangelina" is not a good documentary. Never watch it.

I had chicken strips and a bag of chips upon arrival. Thinking about a coffee soon.

I just saw Aaron Rodgers do Aaron Rodgers things against the Cowboys. He's really good.

That's really all I have. I want to get home, just like everyone else on this flight. I'll have a long Ratke on the Road post recapping the trip, by the way. I just thought of that. I'll check back in after we fill up with gas.

Sunday, Shanghai, 6:36 p.m.

We are at the arena now. I'm in my media seat and I just had some popcorn for dinner, so things are going well. Earlier today, a man burped in my face on the elevator. What a time to be alive.

I'm guessing you're awake ready to watch this game start in about 20 minutes. The game airs on FSN and NBA TV. I'll check in postgame or when we board our plane to leave.

Much love, peeps.

Sunday, Shanghai, 11:17 a.m.

You are probably just getting ready for bed in the States. We are just starting our day here, and it’s our final day in China.

I apologize for the lack of Ratke on the Road posts, but man, we’ve been busy. No breaks here. Event. Event. Sleep. Event. Eat. Event. Get lost in my hotel. Sleep.

It’s kind of bittersweet. We haven’t had any time at all to explore, but even so we’ve had a pretty awesome time full of unforgettable experiences.

I have some work to catch up on throughout the day before heading over to the arena around 4 p.m. for tonight’s (or this morning’s) game against the Warriors.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. China time, 6 a.m. your time. We’ll have all of our postgame content up . . .Eventually.

Immediately after the game, we head to the airport to take off to Minneapolis. We have a pitstop in Anchorage, Alaska once again before getting back to Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m.

YAY!

Snack update: So far today, I’ve had toast, some pineapples and some chips that weren’t very good.

I’ll do my best to update you throughout the day.