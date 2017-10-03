Ratke On The Road | China Day 2

Tuesday, 2:26 p.m., Shenzhen

Hello, folks.

Practice is complete and we wrote about our chat with Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau here.

I hung out with the broadcast guys a bit more and came up with some more ideas for the trip. Obviously a lot of moving parts as far as content goes, but I feel like we do pretty well. Maybe not. After all, it took me like an hour to figure out my coffee machine.

We are going to explore soon. It's like 194 degrees here. I'll check back in later tonight.

Tuesday, 7:17 a.m., Shenzhen

Good morning. As I write this, it's 6:20 p.m. in Minneapolis on Monday. I know I talked about that yesterday. But my goodness. This is wild!

I fell asleep at 6:30 p.m. last night. Woke up at midnight. Back to bed at one. And then up and at it at 5:15 before getting my swell (run, bike and elliptical) on at the gym.

It literally just took me about 45 minutes to figure out how to turn on my coffee machine. Turns out there is an "on" button on the side of the machine. What a concept!

In case you missed anything yesterday, here was our content:

What's on the agenda for today?

Our content crew is going to grab breakfast to chat about strategy and all of those things. The Wolves will practice today. We'll be there. Expect similar content throughout the day (or your night) as we had from Day 1. I also have an interview from the Lakers' Mike Trudell that I'd like to post.

I'll check back in after practice.

You're all awesome.