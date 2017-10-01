Ratke On The Road | China Day 1

Monday, Shenzhen, 6:46 p.m.

This no sleep for 38 out of 41 hours is really getting to me. I can't type.

I said something to Noah, dude who will make great videos on this trip, that neither of us understood. I'm going to bed. I'll talk to you bright and early.

Monday, Shenzhen, 12:31 p.m.

This still technically counts as the first day, right?

It's just past noon on Monday. When we left for this trip, it was Saturday night. I get time and how it changes, but my goodness, this is wild!

Not a whole lot to report. I ate a Cliff Bar. So that was good.

This town is so beautiful. A bit tropical. Right now it's a cool 91 degrees.

I'm going to shower off and then head to Wolves practice. We'll have a little report and some other stuff on the site tonight. Or tomorrow for you. I don't know anymore.

Also, go Lynx. Congrats on the Game 4 win in LA.

Sunday, In The Air, 1:37 p.m.

The nice thing is long flights is that they are exactly how you expect. Not very fun. But the service and everything has been great. I'm starting to smell funny, I think. I can't be sure. It could be the person to my right who I've never met in my life. Nothing like forcing a friendship on an 18-hour flight!

What have we missed since our last chat?

The Vikings lost, which stinks. But losing Dalvin Cook would be a big blow, obviously.

I'm going to write three takeaways from last night's Timberwolves game here shortly. I better hurry up! I only have four more hours on the flight!

Otherwise, I've had a coffee and a cookie since Cheerios for breakfast. I'll check in when we get to our hotels in Shenzhen.

Sunday, Alaska, 7:51 a.m.

Well, hi there. Thanks for joining us on our trip to China for the NBA Global Games. We boarded this flight right after the team’s win last night in Anaheim. We stopped in Alaska to fill up with gas, because that’s an important thing, and now for the next 10 hours or so, we’ll be in the air on our way to China.

Let’s cover the last eight hours or so.

Snacks

After the game, I just sat in my seat. No snacks. Disappointing.

But at about 3 a.m., there were snacks available. And according to the wrappers in my seat, I participated in this snack but I do not remember. I went in and out of sleep for a few hours.

We are getting breakfast soon. I got Cheerios.

Cool Shirts

I probably bought the coolest shirt in the history of shirts for $20 at the Alaska airport. Did I need this shirt? No. Will I wear it? No. Was it worth it? YEP.

You know I bought this. A post shared by Kyle Ratke (@kyleratke) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Basketball Stuff

We’ll have plenty of content up from last night’s game, eventually. My internet is being more like interNOPE.

I’ll check back in soon. Hopefully around noon. I’m trying to watch football. This internet problem better not linger. Otherwise that will very much stink for the next 10 hours. #Millennials

Later, folks.