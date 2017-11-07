Practice Report | Wolves Prep For Defending Champs

The Wolves are prepping for a huge test as they hit the road to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in Oakland.

The Warriors enter the game with an 8-3 record, tied for first in the West, while the Timberwolves are 7-3, tied for third.

“Obviously it’s an early season matchup,” Wolves shooting guard Jamal Crawford said after Tuesday’s practice. “We got a chance to see them in China, it was preseason at that time. Every time you play against the champs, you just want to see where you’re at. For us, we just want to continue building what we’re doing.”

The Wolves have beaten the Warriors in each of the last two seasons, but this Warriors team is firing on all cylinders, having won four-straight games. The Wolves, though, have won five-straight themselves.

“The way they can score the ball when you’re averaging 120. You can’t overhelp on people,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “They’re very unselfish. The ball moves quickly. Their willingness to share the ball and sacrifice for each other on both ends on the floor makes them who they are and that’s why they’ve won a championship.”

For the Wolves, this is a meaningful game. It could mark the team’s sixth-straight and after 11 games, it could give them the lead in a crazy competitive Western Conference.

“It’s fun,” Shabazz Muhammad said. “Winning is always fun. I’ve been here for four years and we haven’t really won. And it’s something that’s changing around here.”

Tipoff Wednesday is set for 9:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North, ESPN and 830 WCCO.