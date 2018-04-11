Timberwolves Convert Amile Jefferson to Standard NBA Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they have converted forward Amile Jefferson’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract.

Jefferson appeared in 45 games for the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s NBA G League affiliate, averaging 17.8 points, a league-leading 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The 6-9 forward set a G League record with 36 double-doubles. Jefferson was signed by the Timberwolves to a two-way contract on Jan. 15, 2018.