Towns Drops 26 Points In 1st Half vs. Hawks

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Posted: Mar 28, 2018

With the Wolves in desperate need for a win in the thick of a crazy Western Conference playoff race, Karl-Anthony Towns came to play in the first half against the Hawks on Wednesday night at Target Center. 

Towns finished with the first half with 26 points(tying a career high for points in a half), four rebounds and two assists. He shot an efficient 10-for-14 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. 

The big man's first half paced the Wolves to a 65-57 lead. 

Plenty more to come postgame. 

