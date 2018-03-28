Towns Drops 26 Points In 1st Half vs. Hawks

With the Wolves in desperate need for a win in the thick of a crazy Western Conference playoff race, Karl-Anthony Towns came to play in the first half against the Hawks on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Towns finished with the first half with 26 points(tying a career high for points in a half), four rebounds and two assists. He shot an efficient 10-for-14 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Have a first half, Karl. @KarlTowns with 26 first-half points against the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/AdOFjlltP4 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 29, 2018

The big man's first half paced the Wolves to a 65-57 lead.

Plenty more to come postgame.