Towns Adds Another Milestone To His NBA Resume

Not the result Wolves fans were hoping for on Thursday night in Denver, but if there’s a silver lining, it’s that the future of this team remains very bright.

Karl-Anthony Towns reminded us of that fact when he became the first player in NBA history to score 5,000+ points, gather 2,500+ rebounds, and make 250+ three-pointers in his first three seasons.

.@KarlTowns has become the 1st player in NBA history with 5,000+ points, 2,500+ rebounds & 250 3-pointers in his 1st 3 seasons. #NBA pic.twitter.com/FrGdC2LxTQ — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) April 6, 2018

Towns can score from anywhere on the court, and he leads the league in double-doubles with 65 on the season. He’s an ideal big man for the modern NBA game, and the fact that nobody has ever reached this milestone is yet another indicator that the Wolves are building their franchise around a very special player.

He finished Thursday night’s game with a final line of 26 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Towns will need to keep producing in the Wolves’ final three games as they continue to make their playoff push.