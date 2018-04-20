Timberwolves vs. Houston Ticket Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves reported that as of 10 a.m. Friday morning, no tickets from the team inventory remain for playoff Game 3 against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, April 21. Resale tickets for Game 3 through the team’s blended marketplace, as well as team inventory and resale for Game 4 on Monday, April 23, are available by visiting www.timberwolves.com .

Ticket holders are strongly encouraged to arrive early on Saturday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. in advance of the 6:30 p.m. tip-off.

Tickets can also be purchased by phone by calling 612-673-1234.