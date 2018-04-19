Timberwolves Declare Friday as ‘Wear the Wolves to Work Day’

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves have declared Friday, April 20 as “Wear the Wolves to Work Day.” The team is encouraging fans to take advantage of casual Friday, if it applies in their respective workplace, by wearing Timberwolves merchandise and supporting the team as they prepare to host the Houston Rockets at Target Center on Saturday evening in Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round playoff series, presented by U.S. Bank.

Team merchandise, including special, limited edition Timberwolves playoff items, can be found at the Timberwolves Official Team Store located in the Skyway of Target Center. Hours for the store are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the store will open at 2 p.m. before Saturday’s game. Merchandise can also be found online on www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.

Ticket holders for Saturday’s game are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Doors will open at 5 p.m. in advance of the 6:30 p.m. tip-off. Fans in attendance will receive a Timberwolves Howl Towel on their seat as well as additional pre-game programming in the arena.

Fans can view all remaining Game 3 tickets, as well as tickets for Game 4 on Monday, April 23 through the Timberwolves blended marketplace on www.timberwolves.com. It’s the only place to purchase tickets online and allows fans to see inventory being resold by fans and available team inventory in one place. Tickets can also be purchased by phone by calling 612-673-1234.