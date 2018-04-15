Thanks to Governor Dayton, Timberwolves Now Have A Day Of Their Own

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

Mark your calendars folks, the Timberwolves now have a holiday.

After the Timberwolves made their first playoffs in 14 years, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton proclaimed today (Sunday, April 15, 2018) Minnesota Timberwolves Day!

In fitting fashion, Mother Nature is celebrating by covering the city in a blanket of snow. Governor Dayton did say that Minnesotans should wear their Wolves gear today though, so maybe something just got lost in translation.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves showed unmatched determination and resiliency to reach the playoffs for the first time in fourteen years,” Governor Dayton’s statement reads. “As the 2018 NBA Playoffs begin, Minnesotans in every corner of the state will be turning #AllEyesNorth to cheer their Minnesota Timberwolves on to victory.”

Thanks for the love, Governor! Today is your day Wolves fans, let’s root for a win!