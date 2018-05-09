Roster Review | Marcus Georges-Hunt

SG | 6’5, 226 lbs

2017-18 season: 42 games, 5.3 MPG, 1.4 PPG, 0.5 RPG, 0.2 APG, 0.1 SPG, 43.8 FG%, 26.7 3P%, 61.9 FT%

The Wolves signed Marcus-Georges Hunt last offseason after he spent time in the G-League and five games with the Magic in 2016-17.

The 24-year-old wing appeared in 42 games in his first season with the Wolves and had some big moments, mostly defensively. Georges-Hunt looks to have the size and skill set to be a future rotational player in the league. He has the ability to be a 3 and D type player, even if he only 26.7 percent from the 3-point line. That’s a pretty small sample size considering he shot just 15 3-pointers on the season.

In his time at Georgia Tech just two years ago, Georges-Hunt hit 40 of 117 3-pointers, so we at least know the skillset is there.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Nov. 17 at Dallas Mavericks

In this 111-87 road win over the Mavericks, MGH finished with two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in two minutes off the bench. He was a perfect 1-for-1 from the field.

2.) Jan. 20 vs. Toronto Raptors

In this 115-109 home win over the Raptors, the second-year guard played 29 minutes off the bench and scored a bench-high 12 points to go with three rebounds and two assist.

1.) March 24 at Philadelphia 76ers

The best game of the season for MGH came on the road in Philly. He finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two steals in nearly 15 minutes off the bench. He shot an efficient 3-for-4 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Top Offseason Objectives

As noted above, if Georges-Hunt can become a dead-eye 3-point shooter, it will be nearly impossible for him to not find a spot in the rotation. He has the body where he can defend 1-4 if need be. Georges-Hunt is a gritty player and again, at only 24 years old, he has time to add weapons to his arsenal.

Role for 2018-19

If MGH can continue his development, which he should naturally considering his age, he should aim for a spot in the rotation. Consistency will also be a big part of the equation.

Needless to say, this is a huge offseason for him.

They Said It…

“Yeah, I think so. I was actually playing the three and the four just the other night. I was guarding a three and then a four. Now, you see teams will sometimes play four guards. It’s almost like there’s no such thing as positions nowadays. That’s where being able to guard one-through-four or one-through five is so valuable to teams. If I can do that and knock down shots to space the floor, it only helps my teammates like Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins because it gives them more room to operate one-on-one.

– Georges-Hunt on how his game translates well to today’s NBA.

[gallery_embed:44392]