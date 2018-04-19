Playoff Guide | Game 3

WHEN IS GAME 3?

Game 3 of the Wolves and Rockets Western Conference Playoffs First Round series tips off in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 21 at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS?

Tickets are available on our ticket page. You can also call 612-673-1234.

HOW CAN I WATCH OR LISTEN TO THE GAME?

FOX Sports North will carry all of the Wolves First-Round playoff games (channel guide). You’ll be able to hear the dynamic duo that is Dave Benz and Jim Petersen. You can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go App. For those outside of Minnesota, ESPN will broadcast the game.

You can listen on the airwaves of the Timberwolves Radio Network on 102.9 Buz’n FM (affiliate map) or on the Timberwolves Mobile App. Alan Horton will be on the call. John Focke will host a pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m. CT.

CAN'T WATCH OR LISTEN?

Download the Wolves App, of course. You can download it for iOS or Android. We’ll have live stats and plenty of content to keep you updated on the game.

WHAT THREADS ARE THE WOLVES WEARING?

The Wolves will be wearing their navy jerseys in Game 3.

TRYING TO GEAR UP?

If you’re in the Twin Cities area, stop by the Target Center Pro Shop. The Pro Shop in the skyway is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with new playoff gear arriving daily. You can also check out the online store here.