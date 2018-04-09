Monday Night's Game vs. Grizzlies To Broadcast On Buz'n 102.9 FM

For those of you listening to the radio waves for Monday night's crucial Wolves game against the Grizzlies, you'll have to switch your dials.

Instead of being broadcasted on 830 WCCO AM, the game will now be broadcasted on 102.9 Buz'n FM.

REMINDER:

For radio listeners, tomorrow's Wolves game will be carried on @BUZN1029. pic.twitter.com/8PJy493XPb — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 8, 2018

Same broadcast team, just new station for this game. Wednesday night's game against the Nuggets will resume back on 830 WCCO AM.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Target Center. The Wolves have a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2003-04 season.