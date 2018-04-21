Looking Ahead To Game 4

The Wolves came away with a must-win game against the Rockets on Saturday night, 121-105.

This, of course, makes Game 4 a pretty important game for the Wolves at Target Center. While the Wolves are down 2-1, I mean, one team has to be down after three games. That’s how math works.

The series is now guaranteed to go back to Houston for a Game 5, but first, Game 4 must be played.

Minnesota has the opportunity to tie the series up in front of a home crowd that was absolutely electric on Saturday night.

Game 4 is set for Monday night at Target Center, with tipoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on Fox Sports North, TNT, Buz’n 102.9 FM.

