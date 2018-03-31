Getty Images

Jimmy Butler Cleared For Contact

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Posted: Mar 31, 2018

Before shootaround on Friday, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told the media that the team’s All-Star wing Jimmy Butler had been cleared for contact.

Butler suffered a meniscal injury to his right knee on Feb. 23 and underwent surgery on Feb. 25.

The team is set to practice on Saturday and plays next on Sunday at home against Utah.

In his first season with the Wolves and seventh overall, Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting a career-high 47.3 percent from the field.

