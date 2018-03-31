Jimmy Butler Cleared For Contact

Before shootaround on Friday, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told the media that the team’s All-Star wing Jimmy Butler had been cleared for contact.

Thibs said Butler has been cleared for contact & would go through some drills at shootaround this morning. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 30, 2018

Butler suffered a meniscal injury to his right knee on Feb. 23 and underwent surgery on Feb. 25.

The team is set to practice on Saturday and plays next on Sunday at home against Utah.

In his first season with the Wolves and seventh overall, Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting a career-high 47.3 percent from the field.