Cole Aldrich Chosen as Flip Saunders Legacy Award Recipient

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Flip Saunders Legacy Award was presented to Cole Aldrich prior to tip-off at Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Flip’s widow, Debbie Saunders, and Flip’s son, current Timberwolves Assistant Coach Ryan Saunders, presented Aldrich with the award to recognize his excellence in community service.



The Flip Saunders Legacy Award was created to honor one Timberwolves player each year who has demonstrated the greatest impact in the community, to honor the life of Flip Saunders and his commitment to community involvement. The winner is chosen by a vote among current rostered players.



“We are so proud of Cole and what he has done for our local area and communities across the region,” said Debbie Saunders. “Our family has gotten to know Cole well since his return to his home state and we have been impressed with his desire to give back. I’m very happy the Timberwolves team have chosen him for this award.”



Cole has shown his commitment to the community through his ongoing relationships with organizations such as Children’s Minnesota, Starkey Hearing Foundation, Salvation Army and the Kids in Need Foundation. For the past two years, Cole has hosted families from Salvation Army around the holidays in a suite to watch the Timberwolves game and surprised them with presents. He regularly stops by Children’s Hospital to visit patients and appears on the hospital’s in-house TV station. He also works with Kids in Need Foundation to give backpacks to students in need and help them get ready to go back to school.



“I am truly honored to have been chosen to receive this award,” said Aldrich. “While I didn’t play for Flip, his presence is felt throughout this organization and his reputation for serving the community is a legacy that lives on. I am fortunate to be in a position to give back and I am very thankful to the Saunders family and my teammates for this recognition.”