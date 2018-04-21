Behind Target Center Crowd, Wolves Up At Half In Game 3

After missing NBA playoff basketball for 14 seasons, it was back at the Target Center on Saturday night in Game 3 of a first-round matchup between the Wolves and Rockets.

Behind the energy (you could feel it through your body in the arena) of a sold-out crowd, the Wolves led 52-51 at halftime.

Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 13 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Derrick scored 10 each. Karl-Anthony Towns is on pace for a double-double with six points and nine rebounds.

With the Rockets up 2-0 in the series, this is as close to a must-win game as you’ll get. We’ll see if the Wolves can keep it up in the second half.

[gallery_embed:44272]