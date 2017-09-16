NBA, Nike And Timberwolves Certainly Made A Statement Friday Night

Talk about a statement.

While each NBA team revealed its “Statement” uniforms on Friday, it was only fitting that the NBA community and Nike followed suit with the statement theme.

The event, in Los Angeles, had it all. I've heard if you have an event in LA, it has to be cool. Otherwise the event didn't actually happen.

It was held at Sony Studios, and while we were there, I kept thinking of the famous people that might have been there before me. And everyone person walking around or driving in and out, I just assumed that person was famous.

I would assume they didn’t feel the same about me.

Each team had an NBA representative there to show off their new jersey. The jerseys were the third jersey each team unveiled prior to the 2017-18 NBA season. Nike’s designers worked with the teams and the brand’s roster of athletes to create new and updated uniforms for this third Edition.

Of the group, the Timberwolves had the boldest (and the brightest) jerseys. And it makes sense. The team went under a full re-brand this offseason (along with trading for Jimmy Butler and signing Jamal Crawford, Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson. Ho-hum. Nothing to see here).

Karl-Anthony Towns was Minnesota’s representative. He looked like a statue of pure muscle. I don’t think I could ever look this serious. Or this tall. Or this strong.

The jerseys were unveiled with this crazy movie show that I can’t really explain. It was insane. Instead, I’ll just plug this tweet in to explain it for me.

After that, it was all over, we’d talk to the athletes and get out of there. Right? WRONG.

Travis Scott (who has a pletheora of very good songs) performed a concert for media members and what appeared to be social media influencers (although I can’t be positive because I think half the trick of being a successful social media influencer is to have people wonder if you’re a social media influencer).

And then each athlete chatted with the media.

Here’s five minutes of our talk with Towns.

Towns on the jerseys:

“They’re definitely a statement jersey, I’ll tell you that much. We’re definitely going to have the brightest jersey in the league. The jersey again is a statement to what we want to do differently with the Timberwolves culture. We want to be vibrant. We want to be able to showcase our talent just as bright as our jerseys are.”

Trying to buy the team’s new statement jersey?

All Statement Edition uniforms will be available at retail on Nov. 20, and begin being worn on-court on Nov. 25.

There is still one more jersey to be revealed from each team in the league. That will be released later this year.