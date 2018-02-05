Melo Trimble Drops Triple-Double For Iowa Wolves

In Saturday night’s 117-90 win over the Oklahoma City Blue, Iowa Wolves guard Melo Trimble put on a show.

The former Maryland star finished with his first-career triple-double of 20 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. He also added three steals. Trimble was incredibly efficient, too, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, 5-for-6 from the 3-point line and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Melo Trimble had a HUUUUUUGE night, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in his first professional @nbagleague triple-double while leading the Wolves to victory! pic.twitter.com/lmxCPWSmrk — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) February 4, 2018

While the franchise already has its two-way contracts out to Anthony Brown and Amile Jefferson, Trimble has shown signs that he could one day be a solid NBA contributor.

On the season, Trimble is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from the 3-point line and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line.

With Brown (20 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 39.4 3P%), Jefferson (18.1 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 62.9 FG%) and rookie Justin Patton (10.9 PPG, 5.5 RGP, 1.2 BPG) leading the way, the Wolves are 18-14 overall, first in the Midwest Division.

Last week, Brown and Jefferson were named to the G League Western Conference All-Star team.