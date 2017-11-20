Karl-Anthony Towns Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA named Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns as the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 19. This is the third time in his career that Towns has won the weekly award (April 11, 2016; March 13, 2017), first this season.

Towns posted averages of 20.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in leading Minnesota to a 3-1 week, which included a three-game winning streak that featured wins at Utah, vs. San Antonio and at Dallas. Towns shot 55.4% (31-of-56) from the floor, including 9-of-16 from three-point range, during the four-game stretch.

Towns began his week by totaling 24 points and 13 rebounds in Minnesota’s 109-98 win over Utah on Nov. 13, an outing that included a career-best 4-of-6 mark from three-point range. Towns followed up that performance two nights later with a 26-point, 16-rebound game in the Wolves 98-86 win over San Antonio, a victory that snapped a 12-game winless streak against the Spurs. Towns then registered his third double-double in as many games with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Minnesota came back from a 14-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 111-87. Towns capped his week with a 16-point, 9-rebound performance last night as the Wolves fell to the Detroit Pistons 100-97.

In 16 contests this season Towns is averaging 20.8 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field, including 37.9% from deep He has recorded 12 double-doubles, eight of which are 20-point/10-rebound performances.